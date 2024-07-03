Sunny Suds

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

BrewDog’s Slush Rush

If you’re seeking a light and crisp offering, look no further than Columbus’ BrewDog — and its latest seasonal release, Slush Rush ($10.99, six-pack cans). This 4.6 percent wheat ale has the perfect blast of fruit flavors, easily quenching your thirst on hot summer days. Cherry and lime are at the front of this new beer and do not disappoint.

Fat Head’s Brewery’s Bumble berry

It would be a major misstep not to reference one of the most popular fruit beers available in the Buckeye state — Bumble Berry ($10.99, six-pack cans; $19.99, 15-pack cans). Fat Head’s Brewery makes Bumble Berry year-round, but the sun-drenched months are its most popular. Honey and blueberry flavors dominate this light, refreshing ale from the Middleburg Heights- and Canton-based brewery, widely known for its award-winning hoppy creations. Admirers can seek out variants throughout the year — such as Crumble Berry (a limited release) and Stumble Berry (now available year-round in 19.2-ounce cans).

Urban Artifact’s Strawberries & Cream

Cincinnati’s Urban Artifact brings summer fruit beers up a few notches with the latest addition to its American Fruit Tart series. Coming in at an impressive 7.1 percent alcohol per volume, Strawberries & Cream ($12.99, six-pack cans) is an exciting new addition to the brewery’s repertoire. As Clark Griswold Sr. would say, It’s a beaut. Fresh strawberry tartness is balanced by a creamy vanilla finish, crafting a dessert-style beer you won’t forget.

Crafted Artisan Meadery’s Mangolorian

Brewed with both mango and apricot, Crafted Artisan Meadery’s Mangolorian ($10.99, 16.9-ounce bottle) is the latest release from one of the area’s most unique alcoholic beverage creators. For those unfamiliar, mead is considered one of the oldest alcoholic beverages and is made by fermenting honey with water and yeast. Crafted Artisan Meadery is one of the most prestigious meaderies — and is located in our backyard. This Mogadore meadery is responsible for some truly original mead offerings you won’t find anywhere else.

These Ohio fruit beers can be found at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fishers Foods locations.