Lagers for Fathers

BrewDog’s Cold Beer

Originally released last year as a seasonal six-pack, BrewDog has reimagined this golden ale-style beer as a lager. Coming in at only 125 calories and available exclusively in a year-round 18-pack, Cold Beer (cans, $18.99) is great for yard work on a hot summer day.

Fat Head’s Brewery’s Leaf Man Lager

The newest edition to this Middleburg Heights and Canton brewery’s portfolio is quite possibly its most quaffable. In what is becoming the year of the lager, Fat Head’s Brewery — in collaboration with Cleveland Metroparks — nails the style with Leaf Man Lager (15-pack cans, $17.99). Portions of the proceeds from this new year-round release go toward the Cleveland Metroparks Trails Fund, so pick up a pack today. Each sip supports the great outdoors.

Narragansett Beer’s Lager

Famously known as the beer from “Jaws” — one of the most groundbreaking films in American cinema — Narragansett Lager (12-pack cans, $12.49, six-pack 16-ounce cans, $7.99) is worth seeking out. For those unfamiliar with the Rhode Island brewery, discovering this crisp and clean lager may lead to a new go-to brew. And, as any film fan would agree, you must crush it like Quint.

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.’s Lab Lager

As far as “dad beers” go, Akron’s Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. has been brewing the perfect example for decades. Though its title has changed — once known as Labrador Lager, the brewery shortened the name of this tasty selection to Lab Lager (six-pack cans, $10.99) — this German Dortmunder-style lager continues to refresh.

These lagers are available at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fisher’s Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops.