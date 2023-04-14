A Grand River Valley Winery

by Eric Van Sant

Ferrante Winery | Geneva, Ohio

With over 20 wineries, Ohio’s Geneva wine country has a lot to offer. One of its best is Ferrante Winery. Founded in 1937, the winery’s first state-of-the-art facility was built in the 1970s and is still in use today. The property has 40 acres of vineyard and a beautiful ristorante and patio with panoramic views of the vineyard and surrounding area.

The winery is in the Grand River Valley, which is a federally recognized American Viticultural Area. Being so close to the Grand River, along with the influence of nearby Lake Erie, provides for a prime climate for growing grapes. Here are some standouts to try.

Pink Catawba

This wine ($8.99) is made from pink Catawba grapes, which are primarily found on the East Coast and came to prevalence in the early 1800s. A blush wine, it’s medium-sweet, with soft acidity and enough sugar to please the palate without overwhelming. Enjoy it with fresh fruit and salted chips.

American Riesling

A classic domestic riesling ($10.99), it has nice tropical notes on the nose. It’s not overly viscous on the palate and has soft acidity for a clean finish. Not too sweet, it’s perfect for sitting on the patio in early spring with dried cheeses or cured meats.

Golden Bunches

Dry Riesling

An off-dry riesling ($13.99), this pick is great for those who do not care for sweet wines but do not want something as overly dry as chardonnay. With a long finish and balanced acidity, it pairs well with Asian cuisine and spicy dishes.

Find Ferrante wines at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s and Discount Drug Mart locations.