Hightower Brewing's 6th anniversary

After once operating out of their garage in Rayland, Ohio, Greg and Megan Whiting, owners of Hightower Brewing Co., are celebrating the sixth anniversary of their brewery this month.

Nestled on a hilltop not far from the Ohio River near the West Virginia border, Hightower Brewing is the perfect getaway for those looking to take a road trip to one of the state’s hidden gems.

Here are a few beers you will not want to miss.

Maz Lager

This lager, named after the famed Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, is just what you want from the style — crisp, clean and refreshing. Whether it’s your first beer or your last for the evening, this light offering is what you need to calm your taste buds.

Peanut Butter Porter

Adding peanut butter takes a porter to the next level. This dark porter, at 6.8 percent alcohol by volume, is loaded with peanut butter aromas and flavors you get from a new jar. While some breweries stumble trying to pull off a natural flavor, Hightower Brewing has no problem capturing the essence of everyone’s favorite companion to jelly.

Hilltop Haze

One of Hightower Brewing’s specialties is the arsenal of New England-style hazy India pale ales, and Hilltop Haze, one of the most brewed hazy beers, is perfect for the category. At 8.5 percent alcohol by volume, this double IPA is double dry hopped with fan-favorite hops including mosaic and Citra, creating a nice, juicy hop explosion that is soft on the palate.

Through My Lens Sour Series

The brewery’s sour series is its most sought-after line of beers — for good reason. Firecrackers of flavors from strawberry pie to peach cobbler to peanut butter and jelly fill its release calendar throughout the year. This line of sour ales will captivate the hearts of admirers of this popular style.

Find these Hightower Brewing beers at craft beer stops like Taco Tontos, Forever Urban Craft Winery, the Workz and the Barrel Room.