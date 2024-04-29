Blissful Bubbles

×
Although its Front Street storefront may be new this year, the offerings at Thulung Boba House in Cuyahoga Falls taste tried and true. Shaking up both fruit and milk bubble teas, the spot, opened by a Nepali-speaking Bhutanese couple, also offers an extensive list of 23 tea flavors from taro to pineapple. Brown sugar milk tea ($4.75) is popular — we tried blueberry tea with popping lychee ($5.25). Plus, grab a lunch of steamed momos — savory veggie or chicken dumplings ($8.99-$9.99) accompanied by a sesame, chili, tomato, ginger and turmeric sauce. End your meal with an ice cream-topped cookies-and-cream bubble waffle ($6.44) for a sweet finish.
2125 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls,