Drink Some Beers on a Riverfront Patio This Summer

Missing Mountain Brewing Co.

The patio was what did it for the founders of Missing Mountain Brewing Co. The incredible view from the patio that extends over the Cuyahoga River was all they needed to sign off on the property and open their dream brewery in 2018.

“We just kept going to the back patio, looking over and seeing that view of the river — that was special,” says Keith McFarlane, co-founder and head brewer of Missing Mountain Brewing Co. “The atmosphere is next to none.”

The two-tiered 3,500-square-foot patio melds rustic elements that complement the picturesque views with modern touches. Flowers in 3-foot-tall pots and plants in crates sit alongside barrels and a pallet wall — both repurposed from the brewhouse. “There’s also an industrial feel with our stainless-steel railings, which represent our tanks that we have in the brewhouse,” he says.

Inside that brewhouse, they’re conjuring up tart sours, pilsners, India pale ales and more. The beer list changes every few weeks, so there’s always plenty to choose from. Try one of its popular fruit beers, like Prince Juice — a flagship offering that’s named after the legendary musician. The brewers use real ingredients — fresh raspberry puree and ground vanilla beans — to craft the flavorful ale that’s not too sweet or too tart. “It is such a beautiful color. It’s pink-purplish,” McFarlane says, “and we serve that in a wine glass.”

Take it out to the patio and munch on the earthy harvest salad with grilled chicken and edible flowers while surrounded by one of the place’s biggest draws — views of wildlife along the water. McFarlane says he has seen bucks locking horns, bald eagles and falcons soaring above the trees and even a beaver building a home.

“Just the tranquility of the river — you kind of forget it’s there — and then you think, Wow. This is beautiful,” says McFarlane. Carryout and curbside pickup available, 2811 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, missingmountain.com