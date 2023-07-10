Juicy Fruit

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Savor National Blueberry Month with craft brews made with the superfood.

Prairie Artisan Ales’ Blueberry Boyfriend

Sour and wild beer offerings continue to grow, and Oklahoma’s Prairie Artisan Ales has been a leader in the category for nearly a decade. Blueberry Boyfriend ($12.99, four-pack 12-ounce cans), a sour ale brewed with blueberries and lemon zest, should please sour beer lovers.

Fat Head’s Brewery’s Stumble Berry

Arguably one of the most popular fruit beers in Ohio is Fat Head’s Brewery’s Bumble Berry, the year-round honey blueberry ale. Just in time for National Blueberry Month, Fat Head’s has unveiled its big brother, Stumble Berry ($11.99, four-pack 12-ounce cans). This imperial blueberry ale comes in at a monstrous 9 percent alcohol by volume but offers up those same blueberry and honey notes craft beer lovers have grown to admire over the years from the award-winning brewery with locations that include Canton.

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.’s Blueberry Barrel Wheat

Known for its year-round portfolio including Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Imperial Milk Stout and Bourbonola canned cocktail, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. also knows a thing or two about seasonal releases. The brewery has returned this summer with Blueberry Barrel Wheat ($13.99, four-pack 12-ounce bottles). It is 8 percent alcohol by volume, a bold and bright wheat ale packed with blueberry characteristics that are

distinguished but not overpowering.

1911 Established’s Blueberry Cider

If you are more of a cider fan, then 1911 Established’s blueberry cider ($13.99, four-pack 16-ounce cans) is perfect for you. It packs sweet apple and ripe blueberry flavors into a gluten-free semisweet cider.