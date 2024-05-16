Seasonal Sustenance

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

With a focus on fresh, quality ingredients, the ever-changing menu at the Vue has something new each season. Chef Anthony Scolaro (also chef and owner of One Eleven Bistro in Medina) and Brian Dolgowicz opened the restaurant in late 2023. The Vue’s shiny glass facade affords a wonderful view of Wadsworth’s downtown square. Nosh on mussels ($14) with fennel, spring onion, garlic and wine — or try the scallops ($35) with hot honey, spring pea pickled ramps, pea tendrils, tarragon truffle oil and petit potatoes from a spring menu showcasing delicate ingredients. Sip craft cocktails such as the Grand-Vue Avenue ($13), made with rye whiskey, amaro and sweet vermouth. Don’t miss out — the menu changes about every 10 weeks. 102 High St., Wadsworth, 330-808-6347,

thevuewads.com