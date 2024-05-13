Vintage Gem

× 1 of 8 Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mal McCrea Photo × 2 of 8 Expand Mal McCrea Photo × 3 of 8 Expand Mal McCrea Photo × 4 of 8 Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mal McCrea Photo × 5 of 8 Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mal McCrea Photo × 6 of 8 Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mal McCrea Photo × 7 of 8 Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mal McCrea Photo × 8 of 8 Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mal McCrea Photo Prev Next

When the much-loved vintage golf wallpaper in Diamond Grille’s men’s room was completely defaced — covered in signatures and tears where men ripped off keepsakes — co-owner Katie Stack painstakingly worked to replicate it. Unable to find a match, she had local artist Anita Marron re-create each little detail, freezing the 1935 restaurant in time. After the former waitress and her husband bought the institution in 2017, she also reinvigorated its iconic 1940s sign, replacing its fading neon lights. But Stack didn’t dare touch its French streetscape wallpaper, ruched emerald curtains, phone booth or Sputnik chandeliers. These details, she argues, are what make the restaurant so special.

“I tried to do everything possible to maintain the vintage charm. It has a patina that comes with age,” says Stack, defining the vibe as 1950s art deco.“I’m very attached to the feeling of the place.”

Diamond Grille’s food is simply sophisticated — high-quality steaks, seafood and chops prepared with classic techniques. Steaks are USDA prime, hand-trimmed cuts seasoned with only salt and pepper. They’re then cooked on the broiler, blackening the outside while not overcooking the inside.

“People really love the char we get on our steaks,” Stack says.

For a hearty, flavorful bite, order the 22-ounce bone-in marbled rib-eye ($68). Seeking a more delicate cut? Opt for the 9- or 12-ounce filet mignon ($59-$72), which Stack remembers first trying at age 12.

“It melts in your mouth like butter,” she says. “I never experienced anything quite like it.”

Home fries, pan-fried and crispy on both sides, are a beloved side dish — as is the house tossed salad with crumbled Danish blue cheese and house-made garlicky vinaigrette. To make a meal of it, order the popular shrimp cocktail ($21) with fresh jumbo Gulf shrimp and a house-made cocktail sauce, heavy on horseradish. The oysters Rockefeller ($21) is indulgent: Blue Point oysters, spinach, mozzarella bubbling from the broiler’s flame and a special ingredient with a kick.

Diners enjoy the elegant atmosphere as much as the food. From rock duo Hall and Oates to acclaimed athlete Tiger Woods, Diamond Grille attracts stars. (The legendary golfer stopped by two nights in a row to eat the 28-ounce porterhouse before playing —and winning — the Bridgestone Invitational.)

For generations, locals have visited to celebrate birthdays, proposals and family dinners. One customer, marking his 90th birthday, used to visit Diamond Grille weekly with his four kids.

“In their eyes, I could see their memories come back to them,” Stack says. “It’s an honor to be the one that gets to carry on that tradition.” // KP

Cash only, 77 W. Market St., Akron, 330-253-0041, diamondgrille.com